Organizers with the B.P. Douglas Park Restoration Project said the Juneteenth day of service event Saturday, June 19, was a success. Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26, organizers are asking volunteers to show up once again to finish the park installation and spread mulch. The park is at 529 Throckmorton St.
featured
Park project volunteer call
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- TxDOT issues road closures for I-35 expansion project
- Coming down: More than 100-year-old Confederate statue removed from Leonard Park
- Area athletes rack up baseball all-district honors
- Valley View graduate signs with North Central Texas College Stock Horse Team
- Collinsville headed to 7-on-7 state
- Gainesville doctor found guilty in Medicare scheme, sentencing scheduled for September
- St. Mary’s set for second home football season
- TxDOT officials: I-35 expansion project about to begin
- PHOTO: Kaboom! Annual fireworks show tonight in Callisburg
- WALLACE: Achieving the Dream
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.