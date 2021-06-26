B.P. Douglas Park

Organizers with the B.P. Douglas Park Restoration Project said the Juneteenth day of service event Saturday, June 19, was a success. Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26, organizers are asking volunteers to show up once again to finish the park installation and spread mulch. The park is at 529 Throckmorton St.

