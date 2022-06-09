Abigail’s Jamboree is set for Friday night at the Farmers Market from 6 p.m. to midnight. Vendors, musicians and more are coming out to support Abigail’s Arms.
“I’m going to be DJing Music, thanking sponsors and just getting the crowd involved,” said Katie Dieter, also known as DJ KD, who is putting together the event. “Then we’ll also have a corn hole tournament going on, a few vendors where people can come and shop and hang out.”
Vendors are being gathered together by GypsyStar’s Darlings, a mercantile-type store in Gainesville.
“Neely Rose called me about being a vendor,” explained Darlene Berson-Odle, one of the owners of GypsyStar’s Darlings the parent t-shirt design company, GypsyStar’s Designs. “I started chatting with him and asked, ‘Who is handling your vendor stuff?’ and he said that they needed help. We’ve don’t that kind of thing for quite a few different markets, and so that is what started me and Katie [Brooks] being involved.”
Along with Dieter’s DJing, there will be live music.
“Neely Rose will be playing music with his band [Neely Rose & The Much Obliged],” said Dieter. “And our big headliner is Johnny Cooper.”
Rose plays a mix of classic rock and country, and Cooper is a mixed-genre singer and songwriter who often blends soul, rock and pop.
Even with all of the music and fun, the main focus of benefitting Abigail’s Arms is present in all of it.
“The Daq Shack is opening up the patio and 10 percent of the money they raise is going to Abigail’s Arms,” said Dieter. “We’re going to have a cash donation bucket, and a place to donate toiletries like shampoo, baby wipes, and stuff of that nature, plus the money raised through sponsorships.”
Abigail’s Arms is a service agency for victims of domestic abuse in Cooke County.
“We are an umbrella organization with four core programs,” explained Abigail’s Arms Executive Director, Ginger Johnson. “We have a 24-hour Emergency Shelter providing a safe place for victims of violence to feel safe, recenter, and gain support as they move past the trauma; we have a Child Advocacy Center providing focused support and healing to children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse; we work with Crime victim Advocacy providing support and assistance to adult victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse as well of other victims of crime; and we have our Community advocacy and Prevention Education (CAPE) program providing community education about what we do as well as information on healthy relationships and safety. This team also works within several schools providing required education to students. Over all we provide support for victims of crime, meeting them where they are in their journey and helping them to find stability and safety for themselves and their families.”
In April of 2021, a little over a year ago, Abigail’s Arms expanded operation beyond the shelter at 1600 Aspen in Gainesville and opened up an office space at 201 Harvey St.
“This was an exciting move that allowed us to house all of our non-shelter services staff together, providing space for counseling, forensic interviews and offices for staff to privately meet with victims of crime to talk through their needs,” explained Johnson. “This allows us to fully staff the shelter with our staff working directly with the clients housed there. It has increased our capacity for the care of citizens who come to us needing help and support.”
The additional space has been necessary, given that the shelter is usually near or at capacity.
“As one client moves out we have others calling to come in. Paper towels, toilet paper and laundry pods are pretty standard needs, but as clients come and go we often need personal care products, diapers, and some clothing items.” said Johnson. “Often clients come with nothing but the clothes they are wearing and we try to get them settled and comfortable at intake, care for some basic needs. Then as we work through their situation we can help them connect with other resources in the community, help with finding a job, etc.”
“I’ve done a bunch of DJ events for them,” explained Dieter. “I just knew that would be a good fundraiser that everybody would be willing to help because they need help.”
