AUSTIN — Texas joined 27 other states in a letter to GoFundMe expressing concerns over the ambiguity and adequacy of the company’s terms of service, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday.
GoFundMe is an online crowdfunding platform that allows people to raise and send donations to cover the cost of life events including accidents, illnesses and celebrations, per its website.
According to the letter dated March 13, state attorneys claim that the under its current terms of service agreement, GoFundMe can suspend or remove a user’s account, freeze a donation, or stop payment to a fundraiser for “any activity that GoFundMe may deem, in its sole discretion, to be unacceptable.”
Attorneys say that if the company was to continue these practices, it needs to clearly disclose what those standards are.
“While platforms like GoFundMe can and should act as conduits connecting donors and fundraisers, platforms like GoFundMe are not and should not be empowered to unilaterally make decisions regarding where donated funds will go or why,” the letter said.
The state attorneys have asked GoFundMe to explain in detail how it investigates or analyzes fundraisers on its platforms and the criteria used when determining whether fundraisers are acceptable. It also asked the company to explain in detail how it handles donations when it has decided to block, freeze or re-direct donations.
“Users engage with the GoFundMe platform with the fundamental expectation that their donation will be directed to its intended beneficiary fundraiser,” the letter read. “If GoFundMe acts to subvert that altruistic relationship due to unpermitted activity, it should be under a clearly articulated and disclosed standard.”
In February, Texas also issued civil investigation demands to GoFundMe as part of an investigation into the company’s potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act in its treatment of consumers’ charitable contributions made through the site.
This came after GoFundMe removed a fundraising campaign for the Canadian truckers, known as the “Freedom Convoy”, who blocked the U.S.-Canada border in protest of vaccine mandates.
GoFundMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
