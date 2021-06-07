Martin Phillips is the newest member of the community to join the Gainesville City Council.
Phillips was appointed Tuesday, June 1, to fill Mayor Tommy Moore’s old position, according to city council minutes provided by City Secretary Diana Alcala.
Moore left his post after receiving 470 votes to win the mayor’s seat during the city’s May 1 election. His opponent, Angela Williams, received 90 votes.
Council members declared a vacancy for Ward 5 on May 18. Members of the city council had 90 days to appoint the vacancy.
Alcala said Monday, June 7, that only one application for the Ward 5 seat was received.
The resolution appointing Phillips to the seat was approved unanimously during the regular June 1 council meeting at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Ward 6 councilwoman Mary Jo Dollar was absent.
Phillips will hold office until the next election on May 7, 2022, according to the resolution.
“It will not be a special election since it calls for Ward 5 next year,” Alcala previously told the Register.
