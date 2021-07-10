Gainesville-based Boy Scout Troop 668 recently spent a week working on merit badges, swimming, doing conservation projects and majoring in fun with a purpose at Hale Scout Reservation near Whitesboro, OKLA, according to Scoutmaster Mark Tackett. The group of scouts pictured varied in age and were anywhere from 11-15, he said.

