Thomas A. Edison Elementary School first-grader Cambri Mims hunts for eggs during an Easter egg hunt behind the campus at 1 Edison Drive on Thursday, April 1, according to Gainesville Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsigner. Students were out of school Friday, April 2, she said.
PHOTO: Egg-cellent adventure
