Fire call

Gainesville Fire-Rescue firefighters fought a fire in a heating and air conditioning unit on top of the MFG Texas building on Tuesday, June 1. “The fire was contained to the unit and fire crews were able to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers,” GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said. There were no injuries during the incident at 3333 N. I-35.

