Fireworks are once again slated to light up the night sky Saturday, June 26 in Callisburg. The Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Independence Day celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Parkhill Park, near Farm-to-Market Road 678 on County Road 164. All events will be by the baseball fields. The fireworks show is free. However, the department is accepting donations.
