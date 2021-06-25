Kaboom

Fireworks are once again slated to light up the night sky Saturday, June 26 in Callisburg. The Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Independence Day celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Parkhill Park, near Farm-to-Market Road 678 on County Road 164. All events will be by the baseball fields. The fireworks show is free. However, the department is accepting donations.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you