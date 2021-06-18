Calvin

Calvin is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! Calvin has a way of grabbing your attention with his sparkling personality. He is a happy boy and is always excited to see and meet new people. Calvin loves getting to play and enjoys when he gets to go outside with you to play some ball. He also gets along well with other dogs and has a blast getting to go out in the mornings to play with his friends at the shelter. If you have kids or another dog at home that could use a playmate to help expend some of that extra energy, bring them to Noah’s Ark to see if Calvin could be the right fit for your family. To meet Calvin or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.

