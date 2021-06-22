Lily May is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She would make for the best indoor companion with her lovable personality and being the perfect size. She is a total sweetheart that will steal your heart from the moment you meet her. Lily May is a playful girl that would calm down and enjoy relaxing with you during the day. She gets along with other dogs and seems like she would be great with kids as well. Bring the whole family to meet her to ensure she is the right match for you. To meet Lily May or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.
PHOTO: Pet of the week
A celebration of life for Barabra Zackery, 79, of Gainesville, will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be published when service times have been scheduled. Barbara passed away on June 15, 2021 in Gainesville. You may sign the online registry at www.geojcarroll.com.
