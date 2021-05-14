Canyon is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves being around people and is sure to keep you entertained. You will always have a playmate with this boy as he loves to go out in the yard and chase after toys. He would also make for a good walking buddy if you are in need of a friend for those afternoon walks. Canyon gets along with other dogs and enjoys getting to go out in the morning to play. He can be a bit picky of his friends at times and seems to prefer the females over the males. If you are interested in meeting him, bring your kids and other dogs with you to make sure that everyone gets along. To meet Canyon or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.
PHOTO: Pet of the week
- From staff reports
