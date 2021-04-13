Cinnamon is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She loves to play and is always excited to meet new people. She loves having doggie friends, as well, and plays very well with them. She is an energetic, fun-loving dog that is sure to get you outside enjoying some fresh air and lots of fun. To meet Cinnamon or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.

Cinnamon

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you