Buddy is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He knows no strangers and is always ready to meet new people. He likes greeting people with a wiggle and lots of love. Buddy is energetic and enjoys getting to go outside to run around the yard and chase toys. He also gets along great with other active dogs that love to play. To meet Buddy or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.

Pet of the Week

