Koba

Koba is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He is as sweet as a big teddy bear that enjoys giving hugs and getting lots of love. He is an energetic boy that enjoys getting to run around the yard and is a big fan of going on walks. Koba is also housebroken. He does not like potting in his kennel and will wait until he can go outside. This active boy does calm down and would more than likely lounge around with you after a fun-filled day. To meet Koba or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you