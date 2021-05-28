Pool power
Leonard Park Aquatic Center Assistant Manager Ryan Wolf power washes the climbing wall Wednesday afternoon, May 26, in preparation for the pool’s opening day Saturday, May 29. Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department Director Patrick McCage said the aquatic center, 1000 W. California St., will be open from 1-6 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is $5 and those that are under two are free, he said.

