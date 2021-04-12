featured
Obituaries
Beatrice (Tootsie) Kuntz, 92, of Valley View, passed away April 11, 2021 at the Renaissance Care Center. She was born April 18, 1928 in Lindsay, to Pete and Pauline (Laux) Block. Mrs. Kuntz graduated from Lindsay High School in 1945. She married John Kuntz on February 20, 1952 at St. Peter's…
Steve Edward Lance, 56, of Gainesville, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas surrounded by his family. The son of Paul Edwin Pape and Martha Sue Whitehead, Steve was born on March 12, 1965, in Temple, Texas. Steve grew up and attended school in Denton and later moved …
