Jack and Debbie Frost of Gainesville hand out candy during a trunk-or-treat event hosted Sunday, Oct. 25, at North Central Texas College by Temple, Calvary and First Baptist churches. Jack Frost wore his father's firefighting uniform for the occasion. More than 2,500 turned out for the event, organizers said. 

Spirits not dampened

