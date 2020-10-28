This is Halloween

Get your Halloween thrills and chills by driving by the lights on Everglade Court in Gainesville across the street from the Whaley United Methodist Church parking lot. Tune in to 94.3 FM from 7-10 p.m. today, Wednesday Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29, and from 7-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31, to listen to the light show synced to music.

