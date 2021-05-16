featured
Photos: Monsivais signs letter of intent
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral services for Narca Lee (Price) Hunt, 84, of Valley View, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Glen Kersey officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P…
Shirley Helen (Speake) Kennemer, 86 of Denton, TX passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Denton. She was born in Gainesville, Texas to Roy Herman and Greta Nora (Stevens) Speake on July 5, 1934. Her mother always said she was a left-over firecracker. Shirley graduated from Denton High School i…
Most Popular
Articles
- GISD: Students OK after crash
- CCSO: Beware of scammers
- Local officials react to SB 7 passage in House
- CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
- PHOTOS: Signing day
- PHOTO: Pet of the week
- Texas public schools couldn’t require critical race theory lessons under bill given initial House approval
- Forestburg couple arrested in connection with Capitol riot
- Goodbye Gainesville
- County commissioners to meet Friday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.