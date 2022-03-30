Boys Baseball of Cooke County (BBCC) celebrated Opening Day Saturday.
“We had so many spectators this year and it was awesome to see the support for our kids!” was posted on the BBCC Facebook page on Saturday following the last game. “Also thank you to our board members and their families for helping us be successful! Our team is 100% volunteer and put in a lot of time and effort to make sure that kids have a great experience playing the greatest game ever!”
Teams are formed of students from all areas of Cooke County, including Gainesville, Muenster, Callisburg, Lindsay, Valley View and surrounding areas.
Seventeen games took place Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony. Jackson Mitchell, son of Board President Brad Mitchell, began the ceremony by playing the Star Spangled Banner on the guitar. Mathis Potter of the Callisburg 5-6 Tball team threw out the first pitch of the season, which was caught by Mason
Stobaugh of the Muenster-Stobaugh 11-12 Kid Pitch. Casen Dieter of the Sowder 5-6 TBall Team of Lindsay officially began the season by shouting, "Play Ball!" The games take place at the baseball complex in Leonard Park. There were concerns this year due to lack of parking from the construction taking place on I-35 taking up a significant area in which families will park. To help resolve this issue, the City of Gainesville helped by adding additional gravel to allow vehicles to be able to park in the open space to the south of the baseball fields.
BBCC is a non-profit United Way agency, and has been in operation since 1954. It has five divisions, beginning with age 5-6 tball, age 7-8 coach pitch, age 9-10 kid pitch, age 11-12 kid pitch, and age 13-14 kid pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.