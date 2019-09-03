logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

Aug. 15

Midnight- Police responded to a fraud report in the 800 block of Lawrence Street.

Aug. 23

8:47 a.m. – Tylor Lee, 23, was arrested on three misdemeanor warrants.              

9:25 a.m. – Police responded to a found property report in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.

5:30 p.m. – Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 400 block of North Morris Street.

6 p.m. – Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 900 block of North Dixon Street.

7:30 p.m. – Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of Andrews Street.

Aug. 24

1:37 a.m. - Corinna M. Pedraza, 34, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 1500 block of E. Tennie Street.

12:12 p.m. – Timario A. Murphy, 37, was arrested on warrants in the 200 block of North I-35.

7:30 p.m. – Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1100 block of Olive Street.

9:28 p.m. – Francisco R. Perez, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of Fair Avenue on a public intoxication charge.

9:29 p.m. – Virginia G. Gonzales, 36, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 3700 block of North I-35.

Aug. 25

1:40 p.m. – Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.

2:02 p.m. – Jose N. Balderaz, 25, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 2100 block of North I-35.

6 p.m. – Christian D. Jones, 19, was arrested on three misdemeanor warrants in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.

Aug. 26

10:15 a.m. – Joni S. Skiles, 45, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 500 block of Throckmorton Street.

11:50 p.m. – Randall C. Bryant, 57, was arrested in the 900 block of S. Clements Street on two misdemeanor warrants.

7:53 p.m. – Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of Harris Street.

11:12 p.m. – Sir England D. Ramsey, 29, was arrested in the 100 block of South Hancock Street on an evading arrest charge and three misdemeanor warrants.

Aug. 27

7:40 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of S. Denton Street.

7:58 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of East California Street.

6:57 p.m. - Natalie L. Links, 38, was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.

Aug. 28

9:51 p.m. – Police responded to a disturbance call in the 2000 block of North I-35.

