All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Aug. 15
Midnight- Police responded to a fraud report in the 800 block of Lawrence Street.
Aug. 23
8:47 a.m. – Tylor Lee, 23, was arrested on three misdemeanor warrants.
9:25 a.m. – Police responded to a found property report in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
5:30 p.m. – Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 400 block of North Morris Street.
6 p.m. – Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 900 block of North Dixon Street.
7:30 p.m. – Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of Andrews Street.
Aug. 24
1:37 a.m. - Corinna M. Pedraza, 34, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 1500 block of E. Tennie Street.
12:12 p.m. – Timario A. Murphy, 37, was arrested on warrants in the 200 block of North I-35.
7:30 p.m. – Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1100 block of Olive Street.
9:28 p.m. – Francisco R. Perez, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of Fair Avenue on a public intoxication charge.
9:29 p.m. – Virginia G. Gonzales, 36, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 3700 block of North I-35.
Aug. 25
1:40 p.m. – Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
2:02 p.m. – Jose N. Balderaz, 25, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 2100 block of North I-35.
6 p.m. – Christian D. Jones, 19, was arrested on three misdemeanor warrants in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
Aug. 26
10:15 a.m. – Joni S. Skiles, 45, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 500 block of Throckmorton Street.
11:50 p.m. – Randall C. Bryant, 57, was arrested in the 900 block of S. Clements Street on two misdemeanor warrants.
7:53 p.m. – Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of Harris Street.
11:12 p.m. – Sir England D. Ramsey, 29, was arrested in the 100 block of South Hancock Street on an evading arrest charge and three misdemeanor warrants.
Aug. 27
7:40 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of S. Denton Street.
7:58 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of East California Street.
6:57 p.m. - Natalie L. Links, 38, was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
Aug. 28
9:51 p.m. – Police responded to a disturbance call in the 2000 block of North I-35.
