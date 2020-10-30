The identity of a woman's body found by a hunter in Cooke County last weekend is now known.
Carolyn Riggins, 70, was identified by a medical examiner in Dallas County as the woman found in the Delaware Bend area of Cooke County, said law enforcement officials.
She had been missing since July, according to the Forth Worth Police Department.
A press release issued this week from Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said the CCSO received a call about Riggins' body around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
A hunter told authorities he had found a vehicle in a wooded area that appeared to have a body in the rear seat.
After deputies and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden arrived on the scene, a tan 2000 Lincoln four-door was found with someone dead inside, according to the release.
The vehicle's registration matched the description of a vehicle that, along with its owner, was reported missing by Fort Worth police.
The Delaware Bend area is “in extreme northeast Cooke County along the Red River north of the Dexter community and west of Farm-to-Market Road 901,” according to the press release.
As of Friday, Oct. 30, the CCSO’s investigation was still ongoing. The CCSO is awaiting a possible cause of death from the medical examiner, Gilbert said.
Additional information was not available as of press time.
