Gainesville police are investigating a Monday evening reported robbery.
Around 8:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Buck Street in reference to a robbery, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
A 17-year-old male reported to police that there was a knock at the door and when he answered, an unknown man pushed the door opened and pointed a rifle at him, according to McClinton.
There were no reported injuries.
The man reportedly stole a phone and an undetermined amount of cash from the 17-year-old, police say.
The suspect, who was described as Hispanic, was approximately 5’9” tall, McClinton said. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and wire framed glasses.
He reportedly left the scene in a black pickup.
Police said Tuesday, Nov. 24, that no one had been identified in the reported robbery yet.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
