Cooke County returns to the polls today for Republican primary runoffs.
Voting runs 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday across Cooke County to determine the Republican nominees for Cooke County Clerk and Precinct Four Commissioner, plus several statewide offices.
A survey of polling sites Tuesday morning indicated light to moderate turnout thus far; however, at least one of the sites reported some interest in the race for Cooke County Judge between Leon Klement and John Roane.
Poll workers speculated that the heavy rain forecast through early evening may depress what is usually light turnout for primary runoffs in off-year elections
Precinct Four
Matt Sicking came in first in the March primary with 40% of the vote. John Metzler came in second with 33.3% of the votes, enough to keep him in the running for the Republican nomination. The winner gets the seat in November, as there is no Democratic opponent slated for that spot on the Commissioners’ Court – current held by Leon Klement, who is running for County Judge.
County Judge
Roane and Klement were the top two GOP finishers in the March 24 primary. They each support holding the line on property taxes, as well as the court’s recent push to expand broadband access across Cooke County
They differ over downtown parking. Klement favors the current commissioners court plans to move county and state offices into the Kress building and tearing down the state DMV offices across California Street to create more parking space and keep those people downtown. Roane thinks building new offices on the Cooke County Sheriff’s office property on U.S. 82 would create a better customer experience for taxpayers and free up parking downtown.
State races
One of the most high-profile races is the Republican nomination for attorney general. Current Land Commissioner George P. Bush seeks to unseat incumbent Ken Paxton.
Other Republican runoff battles include Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley for Texas land commissioner, and Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner.
On the Democratic side, the highest statewide office position up for grabs in lieutenant governor. Michelle Beckley will compete against Mike Collier.
For attorney general, Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski are competing for the nomination, while Janet Dudding and Angel Luis Vega will face off for the position of comptroller.
Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez are in the running for the land commissioner Democratic nomination.
Voters can also cast ballots for congressional members, State Board of Education members, state senators and representatives, district judges and more, depending on where they live.
