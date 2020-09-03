Three PRO Gainesville organizers are out on bail.
Torrey Lynne Henderson, 27; Amara Jana Ridge, 23; and Justin Royce Thompson, 25, had warrants out for their arrest stemming from an Aug. 30 march and turned themselves in to the Cooke County Jail around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
All three activists face class B misdemeanor charges of obstructing a highway or other passageway. The offense is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, up to $2,000 in fines or both.
Their bonds were set at $2,500 each. They bailed out before 10:30 a.m.
