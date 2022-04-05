Carter BloodCare set up a blood drive bus in the parking lot of Gainesville Public Safety Facility this past Tuesday.
“The Gainesville Fire and Police Department, because they are the first responders, and they already see what the need for blood is,” said Yolanda Alsides, a consultant and event organizer with Carter BloodCare. “For them to host the blood drives, it's a great opportunity to give back that they do, so we appreciate it.”
Gainesville Fire and Emergency Management have hosted blood drives frequently for a while, doing what they can to help the community.
“We used to do about two blood drives a year, and then when COVID hit and the need for blood and antibodies was so desperately needed, we hosted some emergency blood drives to help our community,” said Tamara Sieger, the city emergency management officer. “We are planning on hosting them more frequently in the future.”
Turnout at Gainesville Blood Drives usually have strong attendance, encouraging Carter BloodCare to ask if Gainesville Emergency Management would partner with then in a new program called the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC).
According to the BERC website, it is “A group of seven U.S. blood centers across five states, united in being prepared for unexpected disasters or large-scale emergencies that require blood.”
BERC was launched in September 2021 after the COVID pandemic emphasized how scarce of a resource blood is when patient and hospital needs are high. Blood centers involved with BERC will be involved in collecting units of blood to be readily available when an emergency strikes.
“The pandemic strained the local and national blood supply. Only blood drives with a history of strong donation rates are invited to become BERC members. The FD has been hosting successful blood drives for over 30 years,” explained Sieger. “This new partnership will allow us to help the local and national blood supply. We have committed to increase our drives to 5-6 BERC drives per year, and will receive priority drives when needed, exclusive gifts for our donors and will be publicly recognized by Carter BloodCare.”
One such drive that has shown great success in the past and shows great promise this upcoming year is the annual Battle of the Badges, in which the Gainesville Police and Fire Departments compete to see who can get more donors.
“For that, we have multiple buses out here, and people that donate are able to vote for either the Fire Department or the Police Department,” explained Alsides. “Last year the Fire Department won, so they got a plaque and bragging rights for the year. I've already heard chitter-chatter that the police are like, 'Oh, we're going to beat you guys this year.' It's a friendly competition, and it brings a lot of awareness.”
While things have calmed down some with the decline of COVID cases, the need for blood is still present.
“Right now, the blood is at a day’s supply… so the need is not critical, but it’s still not in great shape,” said Alsides. “We encourage everyone to come out and support blood donation; it's always there, it's always needed for major emergencies, cancer and leukemia patients and so many more.”
Alsides wanted to give a special thank-you to the Gainesville Emergency Department for hosting, to Sieger for organizing these drives, and to donors for coming out and giving.
“We appreciate our donors so much,” said Alsides. “A lot of people don't know that we have a donors rewards program, so when they go out and give blood, they get points for every blood donation, so they can then go online and be able to purchase things through the donor store like gift cards, t-shirts, backpacks, and so many things that we have to let our donors know we appreciate them.”
People wanting to donate blood can sign up to give and find information about donor centers and mobile drives at CarterBloodCare.org. The next blood drive scheduled at the Public Safety Facility is Tuesday, August 18 from noon to 6 p.m. for the Battle of the Badges. After that, they will also be hosting drives this year on Thursday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday December 22 from noon to 6 p.m., with emergency drives possibly being added at a later time if the need arises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.