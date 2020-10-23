As we near a presidential election unlike any other of recent memory, two Cooke County voters paused to share their thoughts and opinions on where we’ve been and what they think is next in the so-far unpredictable and strange new normal that is 2020.
Both agreed to participate in the Register’s Pulse of the Voters project, an ongoing series affording voters from throughout Cooke County an opportunity to share their views on political and social issues of the moment.
With the presidential election around a little more than a week away, voters are flocking to the polls in record numbers. The Register asked Karen Murphy and Michelle Angus who they voted for and why.
Karen Murphy
Karen Murphy, 42, said she has already cast her vote to help President Donald Trump win his second term.
“I think that he is a great businessman,” Murphy said. “I think we need that right now in our economy.”
Murphy said Trump's downfall is that everyone is trying to blame him for the coronavirus.
“I don't see how you can blame one person for it,” she said.
Murphy said she works in accounting for an oil field company and that while it might sound biased, she appreciates the fact that Trump is for fracking.
“We need those jobs,” she said. “We have to have those jobs in order for our economy to boost. If not, who is going to get those? Saudi Arabia? … Keeping the business in the United States is his main goal and I'm all for that.”
Murphy said she did vote Trump the last go-round, as well.
Michelle Angus
Michelle Angus, 50, also voted early. However, she said she voted for Joe Biden for president.
One of the reasons the Gainesville resident said she voted for Biden was because the pandemic is a “massive concern” for her.
“This is our new normal now,” Angus said. “This, wearing a mask, social distancing, working from home, homeschooling, online schooling … I think we need a national response to this new normal and we haven't gotten one.”
Angus said she believes Biden could lead the country in the right direction because he helped set up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to handle a pandemic.
“He knows what has to happen,” she said. “He's been through the planning of it.”
Angus said she works from home as an independent contractor who writes proposals for government infrastructure projects.
Early voting
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 24, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30. All early voting takes place at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
The ballot will vary by where one lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races.
The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point or Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
