Events for Martin Luther King Jr. day in Gainesville were cancelled this year, but that didn’t keep scholarships from being handed out.
“With keeping everyone’s safety a priority, due to the Covid surge, the 2022 MLK events have been cancelled,” was said on the MLK Gainesville Celebration’s Facebook page. “Thank you for your continued support!”
This is the second year that in-person events have been cancelled, with the 2021 event being made into a video for online viewing.
Scholarship
One of the main parts of the event is the presentation of scholarship recipients. While the in-person celebration did not happen this year, the MLK Committee members honored these students for their dedication to ending racism and standing up for civil rights.
Vanessa Victorio will attend Texas State University and major in pre-veterinary animal science
Desmond Pouncil will attend Texas State University and major in musical theater performance with a minor in dance.
Kimberly Gomez will attend North Central Texas College and plans to major in business management.
Christy Landeros will attend University of Texas in Arlington and major in kinesiology.
Each student worked hard on an essay sharing how Dr. King’s life and advocacy continues to have an impact today. They will be receiving a scholarship for $500 to aid them in their future education.
