The Texas Press Association and the Gainesville Register are offering a downloadable pdf file that lists all of the initiatives that will be listed on this November's ballot statewide, in addition to the Gainesville ISD bond proposal and other local measures to be voted on by local voters.
featured
Read the statewide initiatives on the November ballot
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Gainesville property taxes to drop, while revenues rise
- Muenster HS to crown Homecoming Queen
- TDCJ announces statewide lockdown in response to rising violence, contraband, stopping visitations
- Texas DPS cancels Wednesday license appointments statewide
- New poll asks Texans about support of Rio Grande buoys, school choice and Ted Cruz
- Long Friday night: Sacred Heart tops Era; Valley View loses late
- Fain formally joins 2024 Precinct 1 race
- Spiller on House impeachment team for Paxton trial next week
- FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Storms wash out Era; Muenster, Callisburg win at home
- DPS license branches closed again today
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.