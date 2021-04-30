Get ready. This Saturday, May 1, is Election Day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow registered voters to decide who will represent them on area city and school boards.
A breakdown of area races and where to vote is as follows:
City of Gainesville
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday residents are able to vote in the first contested mayoral race since 2009 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 300 S. Weaver St. The other citywide item on the ballot is a question about a city park.
The question, which asks voters whether the city should abandon Sesquicentennial Park to build a fire station, was unanimously approved to be included on the May 1 ballot in January by members of the city council.
The southern half of the block bounded by Clements, Broadway, Ritchey and Gribble streets was designated a city park in 2000. Gainesville Fire-Rescue Station No. 2 is located on the other half of the block, at 200 N. Clements St. Both are located in city Ward 2.
Station No. 2 houses Engine No. 2 and Pump No. 2,
The city's five-year plan includes rebuilding Fire Station No. 2 “just south of where it's located,” City Manager Barry Sullivan has said.
As far as races go, Tommy Moore, current Ward 5 councilman and Mayor Pro Tem, is vying for Mayor Jim Goldsworthy’s seat against Angela Williams. Goldsworthy did not seek reelection.
The mayor’s seat is an at-large position. A total of 8,808 people within the city limits are registered to vote, according to Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar.
If you’re a resident of Ward 2, you can also vote on a councilman. Incumbent Brandon Eberhart is being challenged for his seat by Justin Thompson.
Eberhart was appointed in November 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former council member Steve Gordon.
There are 1,339 registered voters in Ward 2, according to Carr.
Gainesville Independent School District
Those who reside within the Gainesville Independent School District can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center on Saturday, as well.
There are two contested races for the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Joel Najera is challenging Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey for his seat and Lenny Guillory is facing off with Place 5 board member Brad Cox for his position.
Dempsey was first elected in 2018, according to the school district’s website. Each at-large position is for a three-year term.
Cox is also serving his first term in office, according to the district’s website.
There are 10,324 registered voters in the school district, Carr said.
Road Runner
The southern Cooke County town of Road Runner has three contested seats to serve on its board of aldermen and community members can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Valley View Senior Center, 101 S. Lee St.
Incumbent Antonia Bartram is being challenged against David Norris for a two-year term for seat 3.
Incumbent Jennifer Allen is being challenged by Lloyd M. Wall Sr. and Tyler Gerwolls for seat 5’s two-year term.
A one-year term for seat 4 is being sought by Stanley Rose and Angel Walker. Seat 4, which was previously held by Bryan Wright, was up last year but nobody ran, according to town secretary Tamera Nelson Whitlow.
There are 303 registered voters in Road Runner, according to Carr.
Valley View Independent School District
Voters who reside within the Valley View Independent School District can also cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Valley View Senior Center on Saturday.
Alan Kassen and Sara Glascock are both running for Seat 7 on the school district’s board of trustees. Jason Bewley, who is currently holding the seat, did not seek reelection.
There are 2,595 registered voters in the school district, Carr said.
Election results
