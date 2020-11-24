The Gainesville High School Redcoat Marching Band scored a 1st Division, also known as a superior rating, at the UIL Region 2 Marching Contest on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Celina High School.
This is the band's third consecutive 1st Division rating in the marching band event. However, this year, the band scored a “clean 1,” meaning all three judges gave them a one.
“Group moves well and all the body sculpting really adds to the production value,” one judge said. Another judge noted the performance was “a well thought out show” and the band was “very controlled.”
The Redcoat Band faced many obstacles during marching season: a show change, a very short band camp and virtual learning. In addition, because of social distancing guidelines, they were not able to practice in the band hall or travel to away games.
On top of these changes, the band faced a two-week quarantine leading up to the regional contest. When the band returned, they had four rehearsals before they competed in Celina. In the meantime, they worked out over Zoom and isolated their marching visuals and instrumental responsibilities.
Russ Rutherford, GISD fine arts director and head band director, has been with the district for five marching seasons.
“This situation put a large strain on the students, physically and mentally,” Rutherford said. “Even after all of this, they were able to produce a performance that truly indicated the effort that they put in this season.”
The Redcoats now advance to the area competition Dec. 8 in Princeton, competing for a chance to advance to state.
