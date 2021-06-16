Subcontractors with Fort Worth-based Comen Enterprises measure the guardrail along Farm-to-Market Road 922 over Ray Roberts Lake, just west of Road Runner, on Friday, June 5. Before poles can be set, the contractors have to ensure the rails meet the new height requirements of 32 inches tall. Previously, the guardrails were 26 inches tall, according to an on-site inspector with the Texas Department of Transportation.