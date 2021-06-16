The Texas Press Association honored the Gainesville Daily Register with eleven awards in its 2019-2020 Texas Better Newspaper Contest, the state newspaper organization announced Saturday, June 12.
The Register received first place in editorial, news photography and for its special section highlighting Medal of Honor recipients, as well as second place in feature writing, headline writing and sports coverage, according to the Winners’ Circle, the TPA’s awards publication. The Register also took home third place in the general excellence and online live coverage categories and three fourth place awards for column writing, feature photography and news writing.
“I am quite proud of our team here at the Register,” said Register Publisher Lisa Chappell. “Taking home eleven awards with three in first place is seldom ever seen in a contest of this size. Quality and thorough news for Cooke County is always our priority and this staff worked hard to earn each of these recognitions.”
The Register was among 22 daily newspapers competing in divisions 2 and 3, the TPA indicated.
The contest period covered work from Sept. 1, 2019, through Aug. 31, 2020. The contest attracted submissions from 90 newspapers and awards were presented Saturday at the TPA Convention & Trade Show at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center in Denton.
TPA publication with judges notes can be found here: https://etypeservices.com/SWF/LocalUser/Texaspress1/Magazine393549/Full/6/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.