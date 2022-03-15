AUSTIN — Nueces County resident Sylvia Hinojosa said even after submitting an application on time, her mail-in ballot never arrived.
When she called her local elections office to see what the issue was, officials told her it had been rejected, but they refused to give her a reason.
“I kept calling and calling and calling and never got anywhere,” Hinojosa said. “I’ve never had trouble [voting by mail], never.”
Hinojosa is one of thousands of Texas voters whose ballots were rejected because of noncompliance with new state laws that installed new restrictions on mail-in voting.
The law requires Texans voting by mail to include their Texas ID number or Social Security number on their mail-in ballot applications and ballot carrier envelope. That number must also match with the ID listed in the voter registration database.
In Harris County, the state’s most populous, of the 36,878 mail-in ballots received in time for the 2022 primary, 6,888 were rejected as a result of the law, county officials said in a press release.
During the 2018 primary, only 135 of the 48,473 mail ballots received were rejected. That is a rise from a rejection rate of 0.28% in 2018 to 18.68% in 2022.
In total, 7,750 mail-in ballots were flagged for rejection because of ID issues, but 849 voters able to correct their ballots on time, Harris County officials said. An additional 13 voters were unable to, or opted out of, voting by mail altogether and appeared in person to cast their ballot.
In Travis County, home to Austin, 948 of the 11,602 mail-in ballots received were discarded, resulting in a rejection rate of 8.17%, per county records. And across 16 of the state’s largest counties, as many as 18,742 ballots were rejected for noncompliance with the new law, according to Texas Tribune reports.
The numbers are especially troubling to League of Women Voters President Grace Chimene as mail-in voting already is limited to a small fraction of people who may already be disenfranchised in casting their ballot.
In Texas, only those 65 or older, those who have a disability or illness that prevents them from voting in person, or those who are out of their county during the voting period qualify to vote by mail.
“These new requirements hit older voters and voters with disabilities particularly hard,” Chimene said. “It is a tragedy for our democracy when state leaders choose to support a partisan agenda instead of voters when writing state election law resulting in a massive rejection of vote-by-mail ballots.”
She added that she advocates for the revival of the federal Voting Rights Act, which would’ve installed basic, uniform elections rules nationwide. Congress failed to pass the bill in January.
“It is critical that the Secretary of State collaborates with counties well before the November General Election to address the obstacles voters faced in the primaries,” Chimene said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.