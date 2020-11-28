First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “Bah! Humbug!” and the scripture reading is Isaiah 11:1-9. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
Every Tuesday at Noon and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. the congregation hosts a “Call to Prayer” at the church. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
What Are You Doing Here?” will be the sermon for the 10:35 a.m. Sunday worship service. Wednesday night Bible class is at 7 p.m. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “Walking by Faith” this Sunday. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
The Era Church of Christ meets at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with its sermon series from Genesis. Bible class will meet at 9:30 a.m. to study Deuteronomy. The Wednesday evening study of Christian evidences begins at 5:30 p.m.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday Advent worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Tracy Ebarb will be guest minister.
Face Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff is 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
