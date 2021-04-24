First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. B. L. Jordan will be guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are requested. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Angel Boxes group meets at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Town & Country Circle is at 1:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 7 pm. on Wednesday.
Dash (Delivering And Servicing the Home-bound) is at 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village on the 24th.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, macaroni & cheese (box), spaghetti sauce, rice (1 or 2 pound bags) and beans (1 or 2 pound bags).
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Ladies' Bible class is 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
All other services, classes and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bible classes have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is having worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page. The church is praying for the community.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
Learning Tree Preschool opened registration for the 2021-22 school year on Monday, March 29. The school is looking forward to next year as they celebrate 40 years of growing children in the community.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.
