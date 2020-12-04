First Christian Church
This Sunday’s message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “Waiting in Silence” and the scripture reading is Luke 1:8-23. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
Every Tuesday at Noon and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. the congregation hosts a “Call to Prayer” at the church. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
"In Your Patience Possess Ye Your Souls" (Luke 21:12-19) will be the sermon for the 10:35 a.m. Sunday worship service. Wednesday night Bible class is at 7 p.m. These will not be in-person this week. They are only available via Zoom, according to church officials.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “Praising God” this Sunday. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
The Era Church of Christ meets at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with its sermon series from Genesis. Bible studies have been canceled through the end of the month.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday Advent worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Bill Parr will be guest minister.
Face Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff is 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Caregivers meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Presbyterian Women's Coffee is at 10:30 a.m on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Live Nativity is 6 p.m-9 p.m. on Saturday, as well.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville hosts worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in person in the sanctuary with seating limitations; visitors are asked to call the church office to make a reservation so a place will be ready for them. The church is also continuing to livestream the worship service on Facebook.
Christmas Eve services will be at 4, 6 and 8 pm. The 4 p.m. service will be a modern service held in the Fellowship Center. The 6 and 8 p.m. services will be traditional services held in the sanctuary. Seating is limited and reservations are required.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open to shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and accepts donations from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during shopping hours.
Learning Tree Preschool is still accepting new applications for students wishing to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. Winter break begins the week of Dec. 14.Spring semester starts on January 6. Contact the church for more information.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.