First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Bill Parr will be guest minister.
Face masks and social distancing are requested. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Choir practice is 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Session is at 5 p.m. and Reflections Circle is at 7 p.m.
Dash (Delivering And Servicing the Home-bound) is at 10 a.m. from Pecan Creek Village on the 24th.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, macaroni & cheese (box), spaghetti sauce, rice (1 or 2 pound bags) and beans (1 or 2 pound bags).
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Valley View Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
All other services, classes and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bible classes have been canceled until further notice.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is having worship at 10 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary with seating limitations. Visitors are asked to contact the church ahead of time so a place may be ready. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page. The church is praying for the community.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.
