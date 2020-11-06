First Christian Church
This Sunday’s Message by Pastor Mark Loewen is titled “One Moment in Time” and the Scripture reading is Matthew 25:1-13. The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
Every Tuesday at Noon and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. the congregation hosts a “Call to Prayer” at the church. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
"The Spirit and the Bride Say, ‘Come’" (Rev. 22:17) will be the sermon for the 10:35 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. Bible class is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been cancelled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “Why I Am A Member” this Sunday. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
The sermon series from Genesis continues at 10:30 a.m. during this Sunday's worship service.
Bible classes have resumed at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the annex and are continuing the study of Deuteronomy. The midweek study on Christian evidences meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
This Sunday’s sermon will be "Friendships" from James 5:13-20. The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. The church says it is practicing social distancing.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley and held at FBG. They are reading "Matchless" by Angie Smith. The ladies' bible study streams via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesdays on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook.
Bible study is held at the church and is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
The church's AWANA program is back in full swing each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For any further info contact Shelly Langley at shelly@belongfbg.com.
The NexGen Youth led by Dallas Smith are currently meeting at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, and 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Activity Building.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Tracy Ebarb will be the guest minister.
Face Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Caregivers Sunday is Nov. 8. There is also a caregivers meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the church.
Wednesday choir practice with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff is at 7 p.m.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.