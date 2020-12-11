First Christian Church
This Sunday’s service is “A Celebration of the Music of Christmas be led by Music Director Gwenlyn Boley.
The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. The church is following social distancing guidelines and deep cleaning its facilities in accordance with pandemic-related safety and health considerations.
Every Tuesday at Noon and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. the congregation hosts a “Call to Prayer” at the church. If you are physically unable to be at the church, set a reminder on your phone and pause to pray.
For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
“I Die Daily" (1 Cor.15:31) will be the sermon for the 10:35 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. Bible class is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. All other services, classes, and events at the building have been cancelled for the time being.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” presents “Where Could I Go?” this Sunday. The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
“There’s A First Time for Everything” from Genesis continues at 10:30 a.m. during this Sunday's worship service.
Bible studies have been canceled through the end of the month.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
First Baptist Gainesville
This Sunday’s sermon will be "Thankful for God's Peace” from Ephesians 2:11-22. The church hosts both its morning worship services in the sanctuary, 308 E. Broadway. The church says it is practicing social distancing.
The Early First contemporary service will be at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed at https://fbcgville.online.church.
Sunday school for everyone is from 10-11 a.m. and will also be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. or live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The Classic First traditional service will be at 11 a.m. The Classic First service will be livestreamed and also broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 3.
The previous week’s Classic First service will be broadcast on Nortex channel 22 at 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Ladies’ Bible study is led by Shelly Langley and held at FBG. They are reading "Matchless" by Angie Smith. The ladies' bible study streams via live video at 10 a.m. Wednesdays on the FBG Women’s Ministry group on Facebook.
Bible study is held at the church and is livestreamed online at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at https://fbcgville.online.church.
The church will be having two services for its annual Christmas Eve Eve Candlelight Service on December 23. One service will be at 6 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Services will be by registration only in order for everyone to be able to socially distance. You may register online at www.belongfbg.com or by calling 940-665-4347.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday Advent worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Tracy Ebarb will be guest minister.
Face Masks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Presbyterian Women's Coffee is at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Dec. 12.
Live Nativity is 6 p.m-9 p.m. on Saturday, as well.
Wednesday choir practice with Dr. Jeffrey Schleff is at 7 p.m.
Information for January activities is due on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Session meets at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Reflections Circle is at 7 p.m. on that same day.
VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), requests fruit snacks, crackers and quart size baggies for their backpack buddy program.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
