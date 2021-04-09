Congressmen Ronny Jackson, R-TX, and Jared Golden, D-ME, recently introduced the Elaine M. Checketts Military Families Act of 2021, which would allow service members to keep pre-approved family leave in the tragic event of a child’s death. The military’s current policy terminates service members’ family leave if their child passes away.
“I am proud to be a part of this bipartisan effort to protect service members and empower commanders,” Jackson was quoted as saying in a press release. “Service members deserve time to grieve the loss of their child instead of being forced to return to work.”
The bipartisan legislation has also been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators John Cornyn, R-TX, and Tammy Duckworth, D-IL. The bill’s namesake, Elaine M. Checketts, is the late daughter of Major Matthew Checketts, an active-duty Airman who was based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.