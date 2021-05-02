After more than a year of meeting at various locations, the Cooke County Republican Women are returning to Gainesville.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, the CCRW will once again meet at the Fellowship Hall at First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. The public is invited. Entry to the parking lots and Fellowship Hall is from Gorham Street, according to a press release from the agency.
The guest speaker is Lathan Watts, director of public affairs for First Liberty Institute. Plano-based First Liberty is the largest non-profit legal firm in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious liberty for all Americans, officials said.
Prior to joining First Liberty, Watts worked in various positions for Congressman Jeb Hensarling, Senator John Cornyn and Governor Rick Perry, according to the release. He has also worked for nonprofit organizations and served four years as a city councilman in Lewisville. Watts received his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi and Bachelor of Arts in History from Harding University.
For updates and more information, follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook, or go to www.cookegop.com/ccrw. One can also contact Programs Chair Tiffany Lester, 940-641-1107, or President Kerri Kingsbery, 214-681-9916.
