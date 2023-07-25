Citizens in Texas and five other states are being asked to mail in deceased butterflies, moths and skippers to help U.S. Geological Survey scientists establish a Lepidoptera Research Collection (LRC).
These specimens will help USGS scientists identify contaminants and environmental factors (antibiotics, pesticides, hormones and mycotoxins in Lepidoptera) which may contribute to the decline of insect populations. Citizen participation will ensure enough specimens throughout the nation are available to answer research questions.
"There are some questions that can't effectively be answered without help from a lot of people. It's what makes citizen science so special and valuable,” said Julie Dietze, USGS scientist-in-charge of the effort. "Collections like this one are important because they have the potential to provide scientists now, and 20 years from now, access to specimens. Without the specimens it will be far more difficult to answer questions related to contaminants and environmental health."
The deadline is Nov. 1, 2023.
The LRC will be made available to all scientists within the USGS to conduct research. States included — Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma — were selected based on at least one of three factors: the migration pathway of the Monarch butterfly, presence of Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) and proximity to the Corn Belt.
Citizens can mail their specimens to: USGS LRC, 1217 Biltmore Dr., Lawrence, KS 66049.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.