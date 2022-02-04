Cooke County appears to have weathered Winter Storm Landon, as the ice and sleet that covered much of the area first thing Friday appears to have melted away.
Roads have cleared steadily through the day, thanks to sunny conditions temperatures rising into the mid-30s. TxDOT reported that road crews were mostly done with Interstate 35 and U.S. 82 in Cooke County by mid-day Friday and able to move on to dozens of secondary roads. Local schools remained closed, however, and several high school athletic events were postponed.
Temperatures are expected fall back into the single digits overnight Friday into Saturday, with some refreezing of roads and black ice in spots. Sun and mid-40s temperatures are forecast for Saturday, after patches of fog clear early in the morning.
Statewide
There have been three deaths and at least 49 serious injuries on Texas roadways since Winter Storm Landon hit much of the state.
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw confirmed the numbers during a winter storm briefing Friday. He added that troopers have responded to more than 400 crashes since the storm started and at least one trooper as well as first responders have been rear ended.
McCraw added that motorists are likely to continue dealing with icy conditions through the weekend particularly as temperatures rise above and fall below freezing causing black ice to form.
“We continue to encourage you to stay home, stay off the roadways,” McCraw said. “If you must drive please slow down.”
Power grid OK
Winter Storm Landon hit Texas late Wednesday bringing freezing temperatures as well as sleet, freezing rain and snow to large parts of the state. It is also the first major test to the state’s electric grid which nearly collapsed during a winter storm last February. This year’s storm is reported to be less severe with warmer temperatures over fewer days.
Officials reported pockets of power outages in the thousands as the storm swept through Thursday night and into Friday, not the widespread power loss that left millions in the dark in 2021.
Abbott said the state hit a peak demand Friday morning requiring 69,000 megawatts of electricity adding that he does not anticipate that state exceeding that number for the duration of the storm. He added that at peak generation, the state had more than 86,000 MW of power available to serve demand. During the peak of Winter Storm Uri, demand hit 76,000 MW of power.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Brad Jones added that ERCOT has had no confirmed equipment outages related to weather.
And Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick said that fluctuations in natural gas production have been brief but expected, and facilities continue to keep up with demand.
“Pipelines report that the line pack of natural gas remains stable as planned underground storage draw continues to offset any production variances and increased demand,” Craddick said. “The system is working as it should.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.