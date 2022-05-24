John Roane is closer to reclaiming his old job after winning the Republican runoff to be the party’s nominee for County Judge in the November election.
Roane beat Precinct Four Commissioner Leon Klement, 2,566-2,037 in the contest, which drew just 17.3% of Cooke County voters out to cast ballots since early voting began May 16. Roane served as County Judge from 2009-14, then stepped down to take care of his then-wife, who later passed away. He will face Democrat Denny Hook in the November general election.
Matt Sicking won the right to replace Klement on the commissioners court, topping John Metzler, 885-528. He will take office in January 2023, as the Democrats haven’t slated anyone to contest him for that seat.
Check www.gainesvilleregister.com Wednesday for updates and reactions. A full report will appear in Friday’s print edition of the Gainesville Register.
