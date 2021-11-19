Former Cooke County Judge John Roane wants his old job back.
Roane, who stepped down in 2015 to care for his ailing wife Gail, told the Register Thursday that he is running for Cooke County Judge in 2022.
The U.S. Air Force veteran was appointed Cooke County Judge in May 2009, after a stint as Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace. He has lived in Valley View since 1989 and is active with several community groups, including Meals on Wheels, Muenster VFW Post 6205 and First Baptist of Valley View.
Roane, a fourth-generation Cooke County resident, said his plans include redirecting funds to benefit local volunteer fire departments, law enforcement and EMS.
"I believe in preserving the unique qualities and beauty of Cooke County,” he stated in a press release announcing his candidacy. “I will also do all I can to provide better services for our citizens and preserve our natural resources.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.