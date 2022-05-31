The Summer Sounds concert series returned Friday at the Gainesville Farmers Market. This free annual event, hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, is a chance for the community to gather with some live music and cold drinks. The concerts are held the last Friday night of May, June and July. Time Machine (above) kicked o the series Friday and will be back to perform at Depot Days on October 8. Friday night, special guests Blackout Betty and Ragland also performed. Chris Knight Band will be featured June 24 with special guests Bailey Swaydan and Bad Habit. July 29 will feature The Wilder Blue and special guests Caleb Michael Band and Colton Hamilton.
featured top story
Rocking Out at Summer Sounds
- ANNA BEALL/GDR
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
As the cliché goes, look not at the dash between birth and death, but reflect upon the life lived in those 84 years. Tony Benson was a man who wore many hats in his lifetime; from Viet Nam-era veteran to gentleman farmer in North Texas. Tony Benson was born in Shamrock, Texas to Henry and Co…
Most Popular
Articles
- Cooke Co. Sheriff says suspect shot dead during attempted arrest
- UVALDE MURDERS: Cooke Co. schools, police chiefs, politicians weigh in
- Roane, Sicking win Cooke GOP runoffs; turnout fails to crack 20 percent
- Pirates finish breakout season
- Muenster no match for Bosqueville
- Collinsville set to face Valley Mills
- IN BRIEF: News around Cooke County
- Abbott says special session possible in response to Uvalde; rules out changes to gun laws
- Downtown Gainesville concert series returns Friday
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support the services we receive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.