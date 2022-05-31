The Summer Sounds concert series returned Friday at the Gainesville Farmers Market. This free annual event, hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, is a chance for the community to gather with some live music and cold drinks. The concerts are held the last Friday night of May, June and July. Time Machine (above) kicked o the series Friday and will be back to perform at Depot Days on October 8. Friday night, special guests Blackout Betty and Ragland also performed. Chris Knight Band will be featured June 24 with special guests Bailey Swaydan and Bad Habit. July 29 will feature The Wilder Blue and special guests Caleb Michael Band and Colton Hamilton.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you