AUSTIN – Ryan Morris, chief executive officer of First State Bank in Gainesville, has been selected to fill a vacancy on the board of directors of the Texas Bankers Association. His term will expire May 31, 2022.
“Ryan Morris is a fifth generation Texas banker and his commitment to the community is highly regarded,” said William R. “Chip” Jenkins, TBA Chairman of the Board and CEO of The First State Bank of Louise. “We welcome Ryan and look forward to the ideas and energy he will bring to the TBA Board of Directors.”
Morris has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. After receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business, Morris continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania-The Wharton School, where he received his Master of Business Administration.
Morris is currently president of the North Central Texas College Foundation, and he serves on the Gainesville Economic Development Corp. Board, the Texas Bankers Association Community Bankers Council, Independent Bankers Association of Texas Legislative Committee and the Dallas Business Journal Leadership Trust, where he serves as a publisher providing thought leadership to regional audiences.
“At this historic time, Texas bankers remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers and communities,” said TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow. “Service is in Ryan’s DNA and we are grateful that he will share his leadership and experience with fellow community bankers across the state.”
