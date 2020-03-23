Members of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved postponing the district's May 2 elections Monday, March 23, due to COVID-19.
The vote postpones the $35.1 million bond election and the district's school board election until Nov. 3.
Board members Will Presson and Phil Neelley were absent.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
