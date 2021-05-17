Dempsey
Cox

Gainesville Independent School District board members Nathan Dempsey and Brad Cox are slated to take their oath of office Tuesday evening, May 18.

Dempsey and Cox were re-elected after they received the most votes in the May 1 election.

Dempsey garnered 364 votes compared to opponent Joel Najera’s 69 votes to keep his Place 4 seat.

Cox received 347 votes compared to opponent Lenny Guillory’s 93 votes to keep his Place 5 position, according to election results.

Dempsey was first elected in 2018, according to the school district’s website.

Each at-large position is for a three-year term.

Cox is also set to serve his second term in office.

A school board member is a volunteer position which governs and manages schools within its respective district.

The Gainesville ISD board of trustees meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday inside the boardroom at the Gainesville ISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.

