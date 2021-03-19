The possible renaming of Robert E. Lee Intermediate School is on Monday evening’s agenda of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
School board members will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 22, inside the Gainesville ISD Administration building at 800 S. Morris St.
The first action item on the agenda is consider and possibly approve renaming the campus at 2100 N. Grand Ave.
The renaming of a district facility has been on Gainesville ISD board meeting agendas since June 2020. In August last year, board members approved a policy to rename or name a school building or facility in the district.
In September, board members agreed to have Gainesville ISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart solicit feedback on a possible name change to the Lee campus.
In October, Stewart presented about a dozen name suggestions to board members.
The name suggestions came from members of the community after the district solicited name proposals on its website. Community members also suggested that the district should keep the name of the facility as is, according to an archived Register report.
Robert E. Lee has been a campus name since the 1920s. Board members in 1929 agreed to call one of the new schools being constructed at the time Robert E. Lee School. It opened that same year at 900 N. Grand Ave.
The district contracted to build the current Lee campus for fifth and sixth grades in 1996. The next year, according to meeting minutes, the board discussed renaming the campus at 2100 N. Grand Ave. Board members agreed to name the new campus Robert E. Lee Intermediate. It opened in 1998.
